In first for Indonesia, government recognizes Indigenous Papuans’ ancestral forests

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has recognized community claims to ancestral forests in the country’s eastern Papua region for the first time in history, a move that environmentalists say could help preserving one of most biodiverse regions on the planet. The Ministry of Environment and Forestry on Oct. 24 handed over decrees that recognized customary forests for seven Papuan Indigenous groups. The groups are the Syuglue Woi Yansu (who received title to 16,493 hectares, or 40,755 acres), Yano Akrua (2,226 hectares, or 5,500 acres), Yano Meyu (501 hectares, or 1,238 acres), Yosu Desoyo (3,394 hectares, or 8,387 acres), Yano Wai (594 hectares, or 1,468 acres), Yano Takwobleng (405 hectares, or 1,468 acres), and Ogoney (16,299 hectares, or 40,276 acres). The Ogoney forests are in West Papua province, while the rest are in Papua province’s Jayapura district. Together, they span 39,911 hectares (98,622 acres), an area half the size of New York City. Indigenous rights activists and agrarian experts say official acknowledgment of their customary forest rights has been a long time coming for communities in Papua. “It’s about time Papuans get recognition,” Rina Mardiana, head of the agrarian studies program at the Bogor Institute of Agriculture (IPB), told Mongabay. “Since colonial times, Indigenous peoples have been sidelined, and it has only gotten worse after Indonesia gained independence. Their identities are decaying and their lands are turned into objects for [economic] development.” The recognition came nearly a decade after the nation’s highest court ruled in 2013 that customary forests should not be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

