Nature-based farming-subsidies scheme given green light

A post-Brexit farm-subsidy scheme designed to reward landowners in England for environmental work is going forward after a controversial review.
Two of the three main elements of the payment system known as environmental land-management schemes (Elms) are to be retained, the UK government says.
A third proposed scheme – which would have rewarded farmers for creating space for nature – is to be abandoned.
Farmers will have to wait until the new year to see how much they will be paid.
The decision to review Elms had angered farmers, who wanted to know the details on what work would be rewarded, and conservationists, who feared its environmental focus would be weakened.
Speaking at a Country, Land and Business Association (CLA) conference, Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said the review was “now complete” and the government “moving ahead with the transition”.
Designed to replace the European Union’s common agricultural policy (CAP), Elms represent the biggest shake-up of farm policy in England for 40 years.
Payments under the CAP system were worth about £3.5bn annually and most were based on how much land each individual farmer owned, leading to criticisms they benefited the wealthiest.
The Elms system largely focuses the award of subsidies around the environmental work farmers can undertake.
Ms Coffey said: “The choice is not producing food or doing environmental schemes. It’s about making space for nature and that must go alongside sustainable food production. They are not mutually exclusive. They can be symbiotic.”
