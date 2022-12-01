Podcast: How reporters uncovered a massive illegal shark finning operation

A major investigative report recently published by Mongabay uncovered a massive, clandestine and illegal shark finning operation across the fleet of one of China’s biggest tuna fishing companies. Listen here: We speak with Mongabay’s senior editor for Southeast Asia, Philip Jacobson, who conducted the investigation together with Basten Gokkon, a senior Indonesia staff writer for Mongabay. Jacobson details how he and Gokkon can now reveal that the Dalian Ocean Fishing (DOF) company was using banned fishing gear to deliberately catch sharks in international waters on such a massive scale that the shark catch for the entire country of China may have been undercounted for years. The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission is currently meeting to discuss policies that would crack down even further on use of this gear, and Jacobson is there covering the event. Then reporter Annelise Gisebert, a Japan-based freelance journalist, shares how she conducted a follow-up investigation into who was doing business with DOF while it was conducting its illegal shark finning operation. She tells us that most of DOF’s tuna was purchased by the seafood trading arm of Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation. A deckhand on the Long Xing 626 in DOF’s fleet displays what experts who reviewed the image identified as a blue shark (Prionace glauca) in this photo posted to Facebook. The animal on the ground is a leatherback sea turtle (Dermochelys coriacea). The investigations: Exclusive: Shark finning rampant across Chinese tuna firm’s fleet How Mitsubishi vacuumed up tuna from a rogue Chinese fishing fleet…This article was originally published on Mongabay

