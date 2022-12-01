Work on cable car line to Indonesian volcano to begin despite concerns

JAKARTA — Authorities on the Indonesian island of Lombok plan to begin construction this month of a controversial and long-delayed cable car project for tourists to visit Mount Rinjani, a UNESCO-listed geopark and active volcano. The local development office announced a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Dec. 17, to coincide with the anniversary of the establishment of West Nusa Tenggara province, where Lombok is located. The construction of the 2.2 trillion rupiah ($142 million) project, which has been expanded from a cable car line to include a resort, is expected to take two years to complete. The cable car line itself will cost 100 billion rupiah ($6.4 million) and will run 10 kilometers (6 miles), from a community forest in the village of Karang Sidemen to the foothills at the edge of Mount Rinjani National Park. While the local government insists the park’s ecosystem won’t be affected because the cable car won’t cross into the park, environmentalists remain unsure as officials have still not published the project’s environmental and feasibility assessments for public review. “We’re not anti-development, but we’re trying to thoroughly examine the project,” Amri Nuryadin, the head of the West Nusa Tenggara chapter of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), told Mongabay by phone. Mount Rinjani’s crater lake, Segara Anak. Photo by Gugumpermana via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0). Amri said critics of the project want to ensure that the public is involved in the assessment and that the project will have high economic value to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

