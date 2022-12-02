Bright-eyed tree frog wins ecology photo prize

From BBC

Image source, Roberto Garcia Roa /British Ecological Society

A striking portrait of a Helena’s tree frog peering through the night has won the British Ecological Society’s annual photography competition.

Conservation photographer and evolutionary biologist Roberto García Roa took the picture in the Tambopata reserve in the Peruvian Amazon.

“Like two beacons in the dark, the striking eyes… seem to glow in the darkness of the night,” he said.

Illegal gold mining has taken a huge environmental toll on the reserve.

“It is paradoxical to see the eyes of this frog as small golden pearls,” said Mr García Roa. “Because in reality, the true treasure lies in ensuring the protection of this area and its inhabitants.”

The annual photography competition focuses on showcasing the beauty of ecology.

Here is a selection of the winning pictures:

Runner Up: Leopard Surprise!

Image source, Peter Hudson / British Ecological Society

People and Nature category winner: New Plastic Home

Image source, Andreas Eich / British Ecological Society

Up Close and Personal category, student prize: Morning Dew

Image source, Francesca Martelli / British Ecological Society

Individuals and Populations category, highly commended: Proud Stag

Image source, Joshua Copping / British Ecological Society

People and Nature category, student prize: Tourists in the Wild

Image source, Mackenzie Meier / British Ecological Society

The Art of Ecology category, student prize: Diwali in the Forest

Image source, Naitik Patel / British Ecological Society

