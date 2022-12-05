Climate damage from Bitcoin mining grew more than 125 times worse in just five years

With no physical form, the digital currency Bitcoin can feel all but invisible to those who don’t use it. However, its harmful climate impacts are all too real – and they’re getting worse. Emissions from mining the cryptocurrency have skyrocketed, researchers reported recently in Scientific Reports. From 2016 to 2021, the carbon footprint of mining a single Bitcoin multiplied a staggering 126 times. In that window, Bitcoin mining caused an estimated $12 billion in global climate damages. “We find no evidence that Bitcoin mining is becoming more sustainable over time,” said economist Benjamin Jones of the University of New Mexico in a statement. “Rather, our results suggest the opposite: Bitcoin mining is becoming dirtier and more damaging to the climate.” (Jones and his two coauthors declined interview requests from Mongabay.) Large-scale commercial mining farms draw electricity to power hundreds or even thousands of computers to mine as competitively as possible. Photo by Marko Ahtisaari on Flickr and licensed under CC BY 2.0. When someone buys or trades Bitcoin, computers in the network compete to solve a complex numerical puzzle. The winning computer then validates the transaction, earning its owner new Bitcoin. This process is called “mining.” The computing power needed to mine Bitcoin, by far the world’s largest cryptocurrency by value, comes at a cost. Bitcoin in 2020 used 75.4 terawatt-hours of electricity — more than the country of Austria. Most of that electricity comes from burning fossil fuels like coal and natural gas, the researchers said. To estimate the resulting climate impacts, Jones and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

