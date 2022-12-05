Indigenous Knowledge guides the conservation of culturally important plants

Since time immemorial, the Karuk tribe of northern California have managed their ancestral lands, over 400,000 hectares of open oak woodlands, meadows, and forested mountains along the middle section of the Klamath River. They used low-level fires to maintain a healthy landscape for the plants central to their culture. But after settlers arrived in California, stole their land, and outlawed the controlled burns, the landscape changed. “When [colonizers] first came here, they’re like, ‘It’s so beautiful. It’s like the Garden of Eden,’” said Lisa Morehead-Hillman, a Karuk Tribe cultural practitioner. “But that garden has been tended. When you take that human element out of there, then that garden is not anymore.” Now, the costs of fire suppression and worsening climate change are clear: Wildfires and drought have damaged the landscape and plants used by the Karuk Tribe for food, fiber, and medicine. To chart a path toward restoring a healthier balance, Tribal members are working with academic researchers to inform western science with Indigenous Knowledge. Their recent work focuses on four plants central to Karuk culture and food systems, appearing in a recent issue of the Journal for Conservation Science. The core team of individuals who worked together on the Karuk Agroecosystem Resilience Initiative project. From left to right: Jennifer Sowerwine, Kathy McCovey, Vikki Preston, Frank Lake, Dan Sarna-Wojcicki, Megan Mucioki, Shay Bourque. Image courtesy of the Karuk – UC Berkeley Collaborative Many Karuk Tribe members now live along the river on land purchased by the tribe. They see firsthand…This article was originally published on Mongabay

