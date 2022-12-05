Mangrove photo contest winners reveal majesty & diversity of coastal forests

The eighth annual Mangrove Photography Awards attracted 2,000 submissions from 68 countries, and a jury recently selected winning images which revealed aspects of mangroves from all corners of the planet. Vast and tangled, mangrove forests are one of the world’s most biodiverse ecosystems: they act as nurseries for fish, rookeries for myriad birds, and rich feeding grounds for creatures ranging from crabs to crocodiles. “Guardian of the Mangroves” was the overall winner and the image was captured by Tanya Houppermans in Cuba. The Mangrove Photography Awards celebrate mangroves every year and is the idea of – and is organized by – Mangrove Action Project (MAP), a conservation NGO working globally to protect, restore, and educate the public about mangroves. “These winning photos from the Mangrove Photography Awards 2022 speak a thousand words,” MAP founder Alfredo Quarto told Mongabay. “The photos capture much of the beauty and spirit of mangroves, and give further incentive for saving these forests and the great biodiversity of life they support from the crushing jaws of unsustainable industrial development.” “Flamingo” by Lorenzo Mittiga of the Netherlands Antilles was noted in the “Highly Commended” category of the 2022 Mangrove Photography Awards. From depictions of community groups managing mangrove forest restoration projects to gangs of young spiny lobsters finding shelter from predators among the trees’ wiry roots and stunning aerial shots of these highly biodiverse ecosystems, the contest winners provide a broad view of mangroves through the lens of photography. “The Fisherman” depicting a fisher casting net in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

