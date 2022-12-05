Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for December 2022

Human actions influence animal populations. In Montana, U.S., a road with a very high density of wildlife crossings was once dangerous for wild animals. But it now has 42 highway animal crossings thanks to Indigenous communities making the place safer for animals. However, in India, a rare Himalayan animal, the Kashmir stag, is on a decline in its last remaining habitat where a cement factory threatens its numbers. In Brazil, the conservation of coatis in a municipal park has led to a unique problem — there are too many now. In November, Mongabay covered issues concerning Indigenous populations and local communities across the world due to land grabs and pollution. In Brazil, an Indigenous community trying to protect their ancestral lands has faced threats and violence from farmers and security forces. In India’s Mizoram state, local communities are protesting and participating in rallies against national highway widening projects and resulting pollution. Niger Delta’s mangroves, and communities that depend on them, are in danger due to oil spills, deforestation and invasive species. The YouTube series Mongabay Explains released two new episodes: watch how monoculture plantations affect land, ecosystems, and the future of local agriculture negatively, and follow an investigation that analyzed how Amazon’s Indigenous communities and valuable ecosystems are threatened by expanding oil concessions. Add these videos to your watchlist for the month and watch them for free on Mongabay’s YouTube channel. Cement factories in the way of the Kashmir stag (Hangul) The mushrooming of cement factories in Kashmir since the mid-80s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

