Whistleblower: Enviva claim of ‘being good for the planet… all nonsense’

EDENTON, North Carolina — The operator of a Tigercat tractor used its claw-like arm to skillfully scoop up what just days before had been a sizable old oak, as the clear-cut of a thickly wooded 52-acre (21-hectare) site in this coastal Southeastern U.S. town neared completion. The Tigercat operator fed the big oak, along with several skinnier trees, into a 4-ton whole-tree drum chipper. With a roar, it instantaneously ground the long trees into a torrent of small wood chips that flew out a chute into a tractor-trailer. In less than 30 minutes, the trailer was filled with 40 tons of chips. Then another tractor-trailer backed up to take the first one’s place. The chipping and loading process continued — another forest patch cleared. What I observed here while reporting for Mongabay on Nov. 3, 2022, corroborated what a biomass industry whistleblower had told me: “We take giant, whole trees. We don’t care where they come from. The notion of sustainably managed forests is nonsense. We can’t get wood into the mills fast enough.” The whistleblower had contacted me in early 2022, while still a wood pellet plant management official with the company Enviva. Since then, he had left the company, the world’s largest wood-pellet producer. But in every interview he offered a first-person exposé of the company’s practices: a revealing, first-of-its-kind account from inside the biomass-for-energy industry. Enviva’s green image: A company-constructed fabrication An onsite driver for the Mudd Trucking company confirmed to Mongabay that he was taking the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

