Deforestation: EU law bans goods linked to destruction of trees

From BBC
The European Union has agreed a new law that would ban the import of products linked to deforestation.
Household goods such as coffee, chocolate, and some furniture will have to pass strict checks to ensure forests weren’t damaged to create them.
Environmental group Greenpeace called it a breakthrough, but some countries said the rules would hurt international trade.
The EU said the rules would cut carbon emissions worldwide.
The rules cover palm oil, cattle, soy, coffee, cocoa, timber and rubber that is imported into the EU.
They also cover anything derived from these products, such as beef, the European Commission said in a press release.
Pascal Canfin, the chairman of the European Parliament’s environment committee, said: “It’s the coffee we have for breakfast, the chocolate we eat, the coal in our barbecues, the paper in our books.”
Companies selling their products into the EU will have to prove their goods are not linked to deforestation, or face fines of up to four percent of their annual EU turnover.
An impact assessment from the European Commission estimated that the new law would protect at least 71,920 hectares (278 sq miles) of forest annually – around 100,000 football pitches.
It would also reduce annual global carbon emissions by 31.9 million metric tons per year, the commission said – roughly the same as the carbon emissions of Denmark in 2021, according to World Bank