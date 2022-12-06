Human justice element is key to stemming biodiversity loss, study says

As global biodiversity loss persists, a team of international scientists is calling for a more holistic approach to biodiversity protection: by coupling conservation efforts with human justice measures. In a new paper published on Dec. 5 in One Earth, scientists say many goals and timelines aimed at halting biodiversity loss and aiding recovery are actually unrealistic, and that such targets may fail if they don’t address the main drivers of biodiversity loss and inequities between “low-income countries targeted for greatest conservation action, and the high-income countries who have over-consumed their fair share of nature’s benefits.” Area-based protection, which has largely predominated conservation efforts, as seen in the highly publicized 30×30 campaign, cannot be treated as a singular goal, the scientists argue, but must be accompanied by other measures that set both nature and people on a positive path forward. The paper’s release precedes the start of COP15, a meeting of the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), where government representatives, scientists and activists will discuss the post-2020 global biodiversity framework. To achieve the framework’s goal of humans living in harmony with nature by 2050, nations would need to meet a series of targets by 2030, sometimes referred to as a nature-positive path. The COP15 meeting is set to begin on Dec. 7 in Montreal. Boys fishing in Meghna River, Bangladesh. The study offers a roadmap towards biodiversity recovery by addressing the drivers of biodiversity loss, raising the minimum standards of wellbeing for everyone, reducing overconsumption, and respecting the rights and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

