New criminal code rings alarms for environmental protection in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s parliament has passed into law a sweeping set of amendments to the country’s Criminal Code, which experts have warned will weaken environmental protections. The House of Representatives on Dec. 6 unanimously decided to codify Indonesia’s penal code, a holdover from the Dutch colonial era and known as the KUHP, despite years of criticism from experts and protesters arguing the changes would weaken law enforcement against environmental crimes. The new code is currently awaiting President Joko Widodo’s signature, after which a series of derivative regulations will be drafted before the law is fully enacted in 2025. “We condemn the passage of the Criminal Code Bill into law,” the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), the country’s largest green NGO, wrote in a social media post in the wake of the codification. Activists stage a protest in front of the Central Jakarta District Court before judges deliver their verdict in a citizen lawsuit related to air pollution in Jakarta. Image courtesy of the Capital City Coalition. Among the changes pertaining to environmental issues, experts reviewing the draft as of September said it would restore a provision codified in 1997 that a company has to be proven to be violating certain laws first before it can be prosecuted for environmental crimes. That provision was key in a successful defense by gold mining company PT Newmont Minahasa Raya against a lawsuit filed by the Indonesian government in 2005 for marine pollution. The company had been accused of dumping waste into Buyat…This article was originally published on Mongabay

