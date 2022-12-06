Podcast: True eco-crime in the U.K., ‘Into the Wasteland’ part 1

England is facing a waste crisis, and not one you’ve likely heard of: the clandestine dumping of household and business waste, even dead animals, in the countryside. So-called ‘fly-tipping’ happens when one hires a company to haul waste away for recycling or disposal, but instead of sending these away for proper handling – and paying the fees those services require – many companies instead drive to the nearest farm field or unattended lot and dump the waste, producing an eyesore, plus water pollution from leaking oil canisters, and even air pollution when these piles catch fire. It’s been an issue for years, especially in a country that throws away more plastic per person than maybe anywhere else in the world (100 billion pieces per year, according to a recent estimate), but lately it’s become a mountain, and a more serious – and dangerous – problem. Listen here: In a three-part, ‘true eco-crime’ podcast series for Mongabay’s podcast, investigative environmental journalists Lucy Taylor and Dan Ashby trace this illegal ‘waste trail’ from their quiet English town to the nearby countryside, and as far away as Poland. British plastic packaging and other waste soils the countryside as far away as Turkey (pictured). Image by Caner Ozkan via Greenpeace Media Library. Episode one chronicles the struggle of an individual living in one such countryside, who has gone to extreme lengths – night vision goggles, drones, camouflage clothing, late night stakeouts, and more – to expose and stop the flood of fly-tipped rubbish: Martin…This article was originally published on Mongabay

