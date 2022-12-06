Population cycles explain white-lipped peccary’s ups and downs, study shows

Scientists say they have solved the mystery behind the periodic disappearance and reappearance of the white-lipped peccary (Tayassu pecari) across huge areas of central and South America. A new study suggests that white-lipped peccary populations become so big that they over-shoot their resources, which weakens the animals and makes them more vulnerable to disease and starvation. And while it is natural for animal populations to fluctuate, in the case of the white-lipped peccary, sudden crashes are cyclical and synchronized over a vast area. The cycles take place over a 20- to 30-year period, with a rapid five-year decline and then a period of up to 12 years when peccaries completely disappear from an area. This can often occur simultaneously at a regional or even national level, as in the case of French Guiana. Locations of white-lipped peccary (Tayassu pecari) disappearances. Brown dots mark disappearances of small or unknown areal extent. Image courtesy of Jose Fragoso. Published in PLOS ONE, the multidisciplinary study was more than 30 years in the making and combines state-of-the-art modeling and on-the-ground observations with historical research and Indigenous knowledge. The research is thought to be the first documentation of how animal populations rise and fall naturally in the case a Neotropical (New World) species. Considered a keynote species, the white-lipped peccary is a hoofed, pig-like mammal that lives in large herds of up to 100 animals and roams vast territories. Their foraging, digging and trampling makes them important ecological engineers, as they open up areas that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

