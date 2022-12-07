In Patagonia, a puma’s life is decided by political borders

“As a boy, my father killed pumas,” says Vincente Navarra, whose family has been raising sheep against the backdrop of Argentina’s Patagonian wilderness for generations. Navarra, a 71-year-old rancher who raises livestock on Patagonia’s Chilean side was the first in his family to cross the border to produce wool there. Not many people can endure the harsh conditions of Patagonia, a region spread across more than 1 million square kilometers (386,000 square miles), split between Chile to the west and Argentina to the east. Ranchers are among them. But pumas’ appetite for livestock has made it difficult for ranchers to peacefully share a territory with the big cat. “We were taught to fear the puma and that made it easier to hunt them,” Navarra tells Mongabay about Patagonia’s biggest predator and its relationship with the ranchers inhabiting the region. A puma jumps over a farm fence in the Chilean side of Patagonia. Image by Cristian Sepúlveda. He remembers discovering three of his lambs killed by a puma on his ranch. “It was disturbing to see that because our sheep are not pets. They are our jobs and our lives. Without them we don’t have money,” Navarra says. Pumas (Puma concolor) were once persecuted throughout Patagonia, regardless of the country, as ranchers hunted the big cats to protect their livestock. Now, the puma’s fate changes depending on which side of the border you’re in. In Chile, a puma might run into wildlife photographers and park rangers. Cross over to the east…This article was originally published on Mongabay

