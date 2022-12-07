Indonesian authorities nip island auction in marine reserve in the bud

JAKARTA — Indonesian authorities have cracked down on a private developer’s bid to carve out foreign tourism enclaves within a marine reserve in the country’s eastern Widi Islands. The country’s deputy environment minister, Alue Dohong, on Dec. 6 told local TV news that the government had annulled the auction of shares of the Bali-based developer that had the rights to develop tourism facilities in the Widi Islands. A day earlier, the fisheries ministry said that the developer, PT Leadership Islands Indonesia (LII), did not have the permit required to ensure that development in the islands complies with prevailing zoning plans and guarantees economic and ecological benefits. The military has also weighed in, sending in soldiers to hoist the national flag and paint houses on the islands in the red and white of the flag in protest at the reported auction. “Based on the laws, the Widi Islands cluster cannot be owned by foreigners and is not for sale,” said Victor Gustaaf Manoppo, the fisheries ministry’s director-general of marine spatial planning. The archipelagic province of North Maluku, in green, where the Widi Islands are located. Image via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). Part of Widi Islands in North Maluku province. Image by Mahmud Ichi/Mongabay Indonesia. The Guardian reported on Nov. 30 that shares in LII were up for bidding via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in New York from Dec. 8-14. The company has sought to develop less than 1% of the rainforest and 0.005% of the entire reserve, with zone restrictions for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

