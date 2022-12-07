No justice for Indigenous community taking on a Cambodian rubber baron

KAMPONG THOM, Cambodia — The mood outside the Kampong Thom Provincial Court had grown tense on the afternoon of July 26. Some 12 residents of Ngon village, an Indigenous Kuy community in Kampong Thom province’s Sandan district, waited for the judge’s verdict. The group had spent roughly $200 traveling the 75 kilometers (47 miles) to the provincial capital, a substantial sum for the subsistence farmers, to show their support to Chan Lay Phiek, daughter of the community’s second deputy chief, Heng Saphen. Lay Phiek had been summoned by the court as part of a long-running land dispute between the Kuy community and Sambath Platinum, a Cambodian rubber company that was given a 2,496-hectare (6,168-acre) land concession within Beng Per Wildlife Sanctuary in December 2011. Just over a month prior, on June 14, Saphen herself had been arrested and charged with violently confronting representatives of Sambath Platinum, whom the Kuy community accused of encroaching on Indigenous land. An hour after the court hearing was scheduled to begin, officials finally came out to say that the hearing had been canceled. No new date was given and court officials refused to answer the community’s questions. “This is a tactic of the court,” said a visibly angry Saphen. “They knew we were coming, so they wasted our time and our money. We had wanted to expedite the hearing, but the court just wants to consume our time and energy.” With no resolution, Saphen and the rest of her community embarked on the hour-and-a-half journey…This article was originally published on Mongabay

