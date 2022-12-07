Scientists plead for protection of peatlands, the world’s carbon capsules

A group of researchers from more than a dozen countries are calling for worldwide peatland protection and restoration. In a signed statement released Dec. 1, more than 40 scientists say the global importance of peatlands must be addressed. These swampy, waterlogged depressions haven’t yet figured into discussions around tackling the world’s most pressing environmental crises, they say. Part of the reason is their historical significance to humans, said Simon Lewis, a professor of global change science at University College London and the University of Leeds in the U.K. “We’re up against hundreds of years of people seeing swampy areas and draining them,” Lewis said during a press call after the statement’s publication. “Now we’re trying to say to the world, these places are actually really important for both carbon and biodiversity and water regulation and protecting us from future climate impacts.” Peatland forest in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Image by Nanang Sujana/CIFOR via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Scientists say healthy peatlands are vital to the climate despite covering only around 3% of the world’s surface. The water that collects in peaty locations, ranging from the equator to the high latitudes, curtails the natural decomposition process in the compressed layers of plant matter that accumulate on the ground. Stalling that process locks away an enormous storehouse of carbon, keeping it out of the atmosphere where it could goad temperatures even higher. The world’s peatland soils hold an estimated 600 billion metric tons of carbon — double what’s found in all the world’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

