COP27: What was agreed at the Sharm el Sheikh climate conference?

From BBC
Published46 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A new global climate pact – the Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan – was agreed at the COP27 summit.
It included a historic commitment by richer nations to give money to developing nations to help them recover from the damage and economic losses wreaked from ongoing climate change impacts.
This comes after a year of devastating climate change-related disasters, from severe floods in Pakistan to ongoing drought in East Africa.
But there was also disappointment expressed by some world leaders that there was no agreement to reduce fossil fuel usage.
The plan – although not legally binding – has provided new ambitions for the world’s nations on climate change.
New money
For the first time countries agreed to establish a “loss and damage” fund.
This will be a pot of money to help poorer nations recover from the impacts of climate change, such as destroyed homes, flooded land or lost income from dried-out crops.
Previously, these countries have only received money for mitigation – efforts to move away from fossil fuels, and adaptation. This is money to prepare for the future impacts of climate change.
The issue of loss and damage has been highly controversial. Richer nations have previously not wanted to agree to a new fund as they thought it would make them liable to cover all economic losses from climate change.
How much countries will get from the fund – and by when – is