Historic EU law against deforestation-linked imports ignores Brazil’s Cerrado

Officials and NGOs have hailed the European Union’s agreement on a law banning the import of commodities associated with deforestation, but say it falls short of protecting areas typically not considered forests yet nevertheless of huge ecological importance. Among the responses to the law are that it’s a “landmark,” “groundbreaking,” “radical,” a “great opportunity” for nature-friendly products, and a “revolution for the climate.” As the first law of its kind, its authors say they hope it will inspire other countries at the COP15 biodiversity summit taking place in Montreal this week to adopt similar legislation. “The agreement reached will close the doors of our continent, the largest market in the world, to everyday products that have the highest impact on deforestation,” European Parliament member Pascal Canfin wrote. “It concerns the coffee we drink in the morning, the chocolate we eat, the tires of our cars, the charcoal we use in our barbecues, the paper in our books.” But the fact that the negotiations between the European Parliament, European Council and European Commission lasted almost nine hours into early morning on Dec. 6 hinted at disagreements over key details. Campaigners pointed to several loopholes for deforestation left in the law, especially in Brazil, which exports 16% of its soy crop to the EU, mainly for animal feed. Only China imports more Brazilian soy. Up to a fifth of those EU imports are tainted by deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest and the neighboring Cerrado savanna, a 2020 study found. “For both the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

