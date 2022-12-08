Peat on land and kelp at sea as Argentina protects tip of Tierra del Fuego

On Dec. 6, legislators in Argentina’s southernmost province of Tierra del Fuego approved a law to permanently protect the land and sea of the Mitre Peninsula at the tip of South America, considered to be one of the region’s last wild places. The Mitre Peninsula is known to encompass Argentina’s most important carbon sink through a range of peatlands and the surrounding ocean swirls with giant kelp forests. The newly protected area will span 486,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) — about three times as big as London — and create a haven for numerous species, such as the endangered southern river otter (Lontra provocax). Sofia Heinonen, the director of Rewilding Argentina, said conservationists, scientists, policymakers and community members worked for about 30 years to establish the Mitre Peninsula as a protected area. The global movement to protect peatlands and other natural places in an effort to combat climate change likely spurred the government’s decision, she said. The Mitre Peninsula is known to encompass Argentina’s most important carbon sink through a range of peatlands and the surrounding ocean swirls with giant kelp forests. Image by Joel Reyero. “It’s incredible,” Heinonen told Mongabay. “It was really a party [when we found out]. We were all jumping.” The protected area will comprise 300,000 hectares (741,000 acres) of land and the remaining part of ocean. The peatlands will likely be fully protected from human activities, while some forms of tourism will be allowed in other parts of Mitre Peninsula. And more than a quarter…This article was originally published on Mongabay

