Bill threatens more oil extraction, roads in Guatemala’s protected forests

FLORES — One of Guatemala’s most under-threat protected areas may face future oil and gas development, as lawmakers consider whether to expand extractive activities in the region and the construction of additional pipelines. A bill in Guatemala’s congress would not only renew a contract for the current oil and gas pipeline that already operates in Laguna del Tigre National Park, but also make it easier for potential expansion of drilling and pipeline construction. The park, located in the Maya Biosphere Reserve, part of the largest rainforest in Mesoamerica, has been inundated with cattle ranching, squatters and loggers, raising questions about whether it would be better in the long run to risk development in the area for the good of the national economy. “In the area of the park, under all that natural wealth and around the wetlands, there’s so much oil and without a doubt the state will facilitate that through contracts,” said Rosita Contreras, Executive Director of ProPeten, which works with communities in the area. Current oil extraction in Guatemala is conducted by Perenco, a European oil and gas company that has thousands of wells across 14 countries in Latin America, Africa, Europe and Southeast Asia. Its Xan field in Guatemala currently produces between 5,000 and 7,000 barrels of crude oil a day, or around 90% of national output. The bill would renew Perenco’s contract on the land, originally granted in 2001, while also eliminating the 40-year limit that requires periodic review of the contract terms, allowing the company…This article was originally published on Mongabay

