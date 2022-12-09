Biodiversity: What is a mass extinction and are we causing one?

From BBC
Five times in our planet’s history, adverse conditions have extinguished most of life.
Now, scientists say, life on Earth could be in trouble again, with some even saying we could be entering a sixth mass extinction.
No credible scientist disputes that we are in a crisis regarding the speed at which nature is being destroyed.
But could we really be on track to lose most life on Earth?
Human-caused climate change, changes in land use and pollution are rapidly transforming the planet, making it harder for species to adapt and survive.
At a summit described as the “last chance” for nature in Canada, scientists and leaders are desperately trying to convey the scale of the crisis.
Opening the COP15 conference, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that a million species now “teeter on the brink”.
“Around the world, for hundreds of years, we have conducted a cacophony of chaos, played with instruments of destruction,” he said.
Mass extinctions are episodes in Earth’s history when the planet rapidly loses three quarters or more of its species.
Scientists who study the fossil record refer to the “Big Five” mass extinctions that have taken place over the course of 540 million years.
