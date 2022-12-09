Climate change is hammering insects — in the tropics and everywhere else: Scientists

What threatened animals do you think of when you see the words “climate change”? Polar bears, corals, sea turtles, or maybe pikas? All accurate. But you probably don’t think “insects.” Well, maybe you think “monarch butterflies,” but insects — as a whole? Now scientists are saying it may be time for us to update our climate change posterchild list. A new 37-page review paper with 80 co-authors in the journal Ecological Monograph finds that climate change is already pounding insects the world over in a huge variety of ways — and a bug’s life will only get harder as the world warms, the researchers say. “The potential implications for nature and humanity are enormous and frightening,” explains lead author Jeffrey Harvey, a biologist with the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Science. “Insects critically provide a number of ecological services that underpin the health of the human material economy.” Think of everything from pollination to pest control to soil health. Harvey and colleagues’ new paper digs into the myriad ways climate change is impacting insects. First and foremost, insects are more sensitive to temperature change than many other groups of animals. As ectotherms, like reptiles and amphibians, insects control their body temperature via the ambient air. “If it gets too hot, and [insects] are unable to ride out heat waves in micro-habitat refuges, they may be exposed to temperatures that either kill many of them, or which render them sterile,” Harvey explains. Bumblebees are especially affected by extreme heat. This…This article was originally published on Mongabay

