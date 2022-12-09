How agroforestry can restore degraded lands and provide income in the Amazon

NOVA CALIFÓRNIA, Brazil — Hamilton Condack smiles and points to a towering ipê tree rooted in the plot of land where he lives and produces food. “When I first got this place 15 years ago, a guy offered me R$500 [ ] for it,” he said of the ipê, one of the Amazon’s most valuable hardwoods, coveted by loggers. “Now they say it’s worth R$15,000-20,000 [$2,800- $3,800], but I would never sell it.” Condack acquired his land in a degraded state, full of weeds and shrubs, after previous owners had cleared it for cattle ranching and then moved on after the soils became exhausted. He set to work bringing the unproductive pasture back to life using agroforestry, a mixed-use farming method where crops mimic natural forests. Over time, the soil’s nutrients returned. Today, as well as the ipê, Condack’s small farm is an oasis of plant and tree species, including cupuaçu, açaí and andiroba — sold to produce high-value goods like jam, pulp and oil at the sustainable farming cooperative that he leads. Known by its acronym RECA (Consortium and Densified Economic Reforestation Project, in Portuguese), the cooperative has more than 300 member families. Based in Nova Califórnia, in the Brazilian state of Rondônia, it is a pioneer of the agroforestry system in Brazil’s Amazon. “Agroforestry is an economically viable and environmentally friendly option, particularly for small farmers,” Condack told Mongabay on his land. “It allows us to produce organic food and restore areas of forest that were destroyed.” Farming land…This article was originally published on Mongabay

