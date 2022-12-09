If you build it, the amphibians will come: Swiss researchers show new ponds boost species at risk

In a rare triumph in amphibian conservation, researchers found that creating hundreds of new ponds in the midst of a bustling Switzerland landscape strengthened amphibian populations there. The effort, in which citizen scientists built and monitored ponds for 20 years, helped nearly three-quarters of the region’s populations of frogs, toads, newts and salamanders rebound or stabilize by occupying more ponds, a team reported recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Nearly 40% of the world’s amphibian species are threatened with extinction, according to the IUCN Red List. The culprits vary from fungal diseases and climate change to pesticide use, road traffic, and habitat loss in local ecosystems. In Switzerland, for example, more than 90% of the wetlands favored by amphibians disappeared in the last century. The question driving the project was simple, said first author Helen Moor, a quantitative ecologist at the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research WSL in Birmensdorf: Without addressing other factors, could improving habitats alone help reverse the declining trends for amphibians? In the Swiss countryside, at least, the answer for frogs, toads, newts and salamanders was yes. “In spite of all the other things going on in the landscape, just putting habitat there and making that available for the species, they made use of that and they started increasing,” Moor said. “To see that in the data at the landscape scale, that was very exciting.” The European tree frog (Hyla arborea) near the town Riehen, Switzerland. Image courtesy of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

