Will the world join Indigenous peoples in relationship with nature at COP-15? (commentary)

We are peoples of place — our relationship with our lands and waters have sustained us for millennia. What happens to one species or ecosystem has immeasurable impacts on our way of life. For example, the Innu peoples of Nitassinan, also known as the Quebec-Labrador Peninsula, have lived and depended on our sacred relationship with caribou for nearly 10,000 years. The caribou’s future is in doubt, however, along with that of wild species on almost every continent. Only a few decades ago, the George River Caribou herd in Northern Quebec, Canada, numbered nearly 1 million; today, the herd is down to about 8,000. Several hundred kilometers to the south, negotiators from around the globe have gathered in Montreal for the UN conference known as COP-15 to seek answers to the extinction crisis that challenges all of humanity. Even as wild species dwindle, one out of every five people on our planet depend on them for food—including 70% of the world’s poor. More than 41,000 species —28% of all assessed species—are threatened with extinction, species ranging from several species of caribou in the boreal forests in Canada to the Philippine eagle, the national bird, which is native to the territories of several Indigenous peoples in the Philippines. The Philippine eagle is listed as critically endangered, due mostly to habitat loss. Photo by Sinisa Djordje Majetic via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0). The lands and waters managed by Indigenous peoples and local communities are home to an estimated 80% of our planet’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay