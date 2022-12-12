Bolivia looks to opaque methods, firms to build lithium powerhouse

The Bolivian government is set this month to choose companies that would turn the lithium in reservoirs below its salt flats into economic resources exported to the world market. Launched during a global commodities boom that emboldened the country, Bolivia’s lithium industry has struggled. The state lithium corporation, Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos, or YLB, has produced only a fraction of what was hoped. The solution, it thinks, is a series of new technologies designed by new companies. Six foreign firms – four from China, one from the U.S. and one from Russia – expect a decision from the Bolivian government about which will earn the opportunity to use new technologies, collectively called direct lithium extraction, or DLE, to speed up the country’s extraction of the world’s largest recorded reserves of lithium. With scant public information about neophyte technologies, the ecosystems supported by the salt flats, and the companies vying for the government tender, researchers and advocates are worried that YLB and officials are rushing into a billion-dollar development scheme that risks failure at the expense of communities and the environment. “I feel that Bolivia is somewhere down the line going to produce lithium on a commercial scale. Something I don’t know is whether this is something that is going to benefit the country,” says Juan Carlos Zuleta, a Bolivian lithium analyst and former head of YLB. Lithium is a metal predominantly incorporated into lithium-ion batteries, used in consumer electronics such as smartphones and, increasingly, in electric vehicles. Lithium demand is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

