Five pressing questions for the future of lithium mining in Bolivia

COLCHANI, Bolivia — Bolivia is taking another shot at lithium investment. After decades of stalled projects and soured relationships with international investors, the central government, under left-wing President Luis Arce, is evaluating offers from six overseas mining companies eager to help the country set up a monopoly on the world's largest deposit of untapped lithium. The focus is the Uyuni salt flat and other desert areas in the department of Potosí in the southwest, where the U.S. Geological Survey estimates there are 21 million tons of lithium. Argentina, with 19 million tons, has the second-most in the world, followed by Chile with 9.8 million tons. Together, the three countries make up what's known as the "Lithium Triangle." But so far, only Argentina and Chile have cashed in on the potential. The two countries have been among the world leaders in lithium production over the past several years, along with Australia and China, as demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to rise. Last year, Chile produced around 26,000 tons of lithium. Argentina has gone on a global campaign recently to solicit additional investment in its own lithium industry. Bolivia, meanwhile, has botched most attempts to build up a thriving industry of its own. Foreign investors have been hesitant to work with the central government, which nationalized lithium in 2008 despite, critics said, lacking much of the necessary technology and expertise. One of the few companies that struck a deal with the state-owned Yacimientos de Litio Boliviano (YLB) — which companies must partner…

