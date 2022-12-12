For Philippine pangolins, tourism’s return could spell trouble

As the Philippines travel and tourism industry bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic, wildlife trade analysts are anticipating a resurgence in the poaching of the country’s endemic pangolin. The enigmatic Philippine pangolin (Manis culionensis) has been hunted to the edge of extinction to feed untamed global demand for its scales, used in the production of traditional Chinese medicine, and its meat, which is served as a luxury food in some restaurants. In November, the Philippine tourism department announced that the country has welcomed more than 2 million visitors since the government relaxed border restrictions earlier this year. In the beach haven of Palawan province, home to the Philippine pangolin, more than half a million international and domestic tourists have already arrived in 2022. The government is also predicting a resurgence of visitors from China, the world’s largest consumer of pangolin parts. Prior to the pandemic, Chinese nationals were the second-largest and fastest-growing segment of the Philippines’ tourism market. This raises concerns among conservationists, including Emerson Sy, an independent Filipino wildlife trafficking researcher who worked with the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) on a recent study that described the trafficking dynamics of the Philippine pangolin. The Philippine pangolin is critically endangered, hunted to the brink of extinction for its scales and meat. Image by Gregg Yan via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). During the pandemic lockdown, many pangolin consumers stayed away, Sy told Mongabay via instant message. “But as the economy opens up again, some of these consumers might…This article was originally published on Mongabay

