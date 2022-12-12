How many ants live on Earth? At least 20 quadrillion, scientists say

Whether a source of curiosity or annoyance, ants are central to life on Earth. Their microscopic world may seem foreign to us, but without them our world would be just as unrecognizable. Now, a recent study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) estimates just how many ants are all around us: a staggering 20 quadrillion (20,000,000,000,000,000), about 2.5 million ants for every human. This unimaginable number is a conservative estimate, said the researchers, as they could not yet account for subterranean ants or compile enough data from Northern Asia and Central Africa. Still, the study has made nature lovers — including the study authors — regard the insects in a new light. “I think we quickly overlook what’s beneath our feet,” said insect ecologist and co-lead author Sabine Nooten at the University of Würzburg in Germany. Nooten and her co-lead author, ecologist Patrick Schultheiss, conducted the work while at the University of Hong Kong. Red ants. Image courtesy of shammiknr – Pixabay Ants are one of the most successful organisms on the planet. Since their emergence more than 140 million years ago, they have managed to ingrain themselves in nearly every facet of life on Earth. The key to their success lies in their sophisticated social structures. Well-run colonies work instinctively and efficiently. They aerate soil, transport seeds underground, and are a vital food source for many organisms. At 12 metric megatons of dry carbon, the total biomass of ants exceeds that of all wild birds…This article was originally published on Mongabay

