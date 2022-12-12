Indonesia’s mangrove revival hindered by conflicting policies

At the recent G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian President Joko Widodo brought world leaders to the Ngurah Rai Grand Forest Park, a former fish-farming site being converted into a conservation area. His intent was to showcase climate action taken by Indonesia, home to the world’s largest expanse of mangroves. “I ask G20 members to join in collaboration, to cooperate in real action for green development, inclusive green economic development,” Widodo said at the event, adding that Indonesia planned to develop similar mangrove forests in 33 more sites in 2023. The Bali provincial government assisted Jakarta in revitalizing the Ngurah Rai park, named after local hero Lt. Col. I Gusti Ngurah Rai, killed in action in the struggle against Dutch colonial rule in 1946 at age 29. The rehabilitation was done by the Adhi Karya contracting firm at a cost of 506.9 billion rupiah ($32.4 million). Indonesian President Joko Widodo and leaders of the G20 countries and international organizations visited and planted mangrove seedlings at the Ngurah Rai Grand Forest Park, Bali. Photo: courtesy of BPMI Setpres. Like many countries, Indonesia has set ambitious reforestation targets to help meet climate goals, including rehabilitating 600,000 hectares (1.48 million acres) of mangroves by 2024. But in 2021, Indonesia managed to rehabilitate 33,000 hectares (81,500 acres) of mangroves, the nation’s peatland rehabilitation agency said in January. The Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), Indonesia’s biggest environmental advocay group, said the government needs to move faster if it is to have any hope of meeting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

