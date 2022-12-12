‘Panic’ sets in as armed groups occupy, deforest Colombian national park

Once covering an expanse of more than 2,140 square kilometers (826 square miles) of the Colombian Amazon Rainforest, Tinigua National Natural Park has lost 29% of its forests over the past 20 years. Much of this loss has occurred only since 2018, when the park lost nearly 6% of its tree cover in a single year. Deforestation in Tinigua shows no sign of stopping, with 2022 marking the fifth consecutive year in which the park has topped the list of Colombian protected areas most severely affected by forest loss. Satellite data and imagery from Global Forest Watch show ever-growing clearings eating away at the increasingly fragmented rainforest, the bulk happening during the first half of the year. “In the monitoring we did, around 8,000 hectares [19,770 acres] of land were deforested between 2021 and 2022,” said Luz Alejandra Gómez, coordinator of the Geographic Information Systems team at the Foundation of Conservation and Sustainable Development (FCDS). “This puts the integrity of the protected area at risk.” Satellite imagery captured October 2022 by Planet Labs shows much of Tinigua National Natural Park has lost its forest cover. Deforestation has been particularly active in the southern portion of the park. Gómez added that FCDS found that “land-grabbing and land appropriation” are behind much of Tinigua’s forest loss. “Vast expanses of forest have been lost in order to transform it into pasture, introduce cattle ranching, occupy the land or build roads,” Gómez said. “This is what we have seen happening inside the protected area.”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

