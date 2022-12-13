Chimpanzee nut cracking leaves telltale marks on stones, providing clues to human evolution

The dents and dings on the surfaces of rocks used by chimpanzees to crack open nuts preserve a history of how the animals used the tools and how those patterns change from one troop to the next, researchers reported recently in Royal Society Open Science. This archaeological data can offer insights into the ways similar stone tool technology arose millions of years ago among hominins, the ancestors of humans. Scientists examined nut-smashing rocks used by chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes verus) in Taï National Park, in southwestern Côte d’Ivoire in West Africa. Measurements and 3D scans of the tools revealed distinct patterns of damage related to how the animals wielded the rocks. Geographic locations of Djouroutou and Bossou chimpanzee sites in West Africa. Purple shading marks their distribution. Map Credit: IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) 2018. Pan troglodytes. The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Version 2022-1 The team then compared these marks to those from prior study that described nut-cracking tools used by chimpanzees about 300 kilometers away in Bossou, Guinea — the only other study to examine tools in this way. Even though the Guinea chimps used their stone tools for the same purpose, differences in the damage patterns clearly showed which tools came from which troop. The study focused on “percussive” tools used for hitting or pounding. Most archaeological research on tool use has focused on “flake” technology — tools used for cutting and slicing. However, percussive tools probably came first, researchers believe. Example of an anvil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay