Counterintuitive: Large wild herbivores may help slow climate change

In the battle to combat climate change, there is no single silver bullet, though we will clearly need nature's help to reverse Earth's human-induced overdose of atmospheric greenhouse gases. Trees are often used to exemplify the most promising organisms for this work, as they can absorb lots of CO2 and store carbon in their woody tissues for decades, or even centuries. In contrast, large herbivores like elephants — ambling about, stripping branches, chomping on tree seedlings or even uprooting full-grown trees — appear to be the enemy. But in a 2022 paper published in the journal Current Biology, a team of ecologists begs to differ. The total amount of carbon stored in all the bodies of all the mammals and birds on Earth is negligible, they admit, totaling only about 9 million metric tons, the carbon storage equivalent of just eight hours of human fossil fuel emissions. But, the researchers note, the big wild herbivores roaming natural areas have often been shown to do things that may reduce global warming, through a variety of mechanisms. "They help prevent fires, decrease the amount of solar heat absorbed by the Earth's surface, and contribute a lot to the long-term storage of carbon in soil," explains University of Oxford ecosystem scientist Yadvinder Malhi, the paper's lead author. That means elephants, wildebeests and other big plant eaters may be helping, not hindering, our carbon storage efforts.

