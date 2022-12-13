Protecting wetlands is key to Indonesia hitting its climate goals, study says

JAKARTA — Fully protecting Indonesia’s remaining peatlands and mangroves is the key to achieving the government’s goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade — and then some. That’s the finding from a new study by researchers from Indonesia, Japan and the U.S., published Nov. 9 in the journal Environmental Research Letters. It estimated that a moratorium on all wetland clearing could potentially increase carbon sequestration and storage by up to 1,001 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, or MtCO2e, per year. That’s double the emissions reduction target from the forestry and other land use sector, or FOLU, that Indonesia committed to when it signed up to the Paris climate agreement. Adding dryland protection into the equation, the estimated potential goes up to 1,302 MtCO2e annually, the study says. “Indonesia has extremely high endemism across forest, peatlands, mangroves and other unique natural ecosystems,” study lead author Nisa Novita, forest carbon and climate senior manager at the conservation NGO Yayasan Konservasi Alam Nusantara (YKAN), told Mongabay in an email interview. “We hope the insights coming out of this can support the government in prioritizing its climate mitigation from the FOLU sector,” she added. Coastal peatland in Riau province on the island of Sumatra. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. The Indonesian environment ministry has committed to reducing emissions from the FOLU sector by 500 MtCO2e by 2030. Indonesia’s overall emissions reduction target under the Paris Agreement, aimed at keeping global temperatures at less than 2° Celsius (3.6°…This article was originally published on Mongabay

