Airbus looks to put its satellites to new biodiversity conservation uses

The Airbus Foundation and the Connected Conservation Foundation (CCF) recently announced a new award for research that would use satellites to aid in biodiversity conservation. The application period, open to individual researchers and nonprofit organizations, began Dec. 5 and ends Feb. 3, 2023. A team of four judges will assess the potential of proposals designed to address the global loss of species, which many scientists call Earth’s sixth mass extinction. Along with $5,000 in funding, the award comes with access to Airbus’s Pléiades and Pléiades Neo satellites. Pléiades Neo images come from a quartet of satellites offering spatial resolution down to 30 centimeters (12 inches). “The open call sets out to look at the species in situations where high, 30-centimeter resolution imagery can really have a benefit,” Sophie Maxwell, executive director of CCF and one of the judges of the competition, told Mongabay. The Lorian ecosystem in Kenya from space. The Connected Conservation Foundation and the Airbus Foundation are currently accepting proposals for an award to support the use of satellite imagery for biodiversity conservation. Image courtesy of the Airbus Foundation. CCF is an organization that aims to encourage the use of technology in conservation and nature protection applications, such as anti-poaching and population monitoring. In 2021, the group partnered with the Airbus Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the European aerospace company. The goal, Maxwell said, is to find the bounds of the role that remote sensing can play in biodiversity conservation, including what it does and doesn’t do well.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

