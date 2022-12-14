Amid struggling COP15 talks, Indigenous leaders from Canada offer some solutions

This story was published in partnership with Grist. As nearly 200 countries struggle to negotiate a new plan for nature conservation at the United Nations’ Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, Canada, known as COP15, Indigenous-led guardian programs in Canada may offer tangible successes in protecting crucial lands and waterways. Representatives from around the world are aiming to hammer out a new agreement on a number of issues, a critical one being the preservation of at least 30% of the planet’s land and water resources by 2030, a plan known as “30×30”, to create protected areas and halt ecosystem and biodiversity loss. Talks are currently moving slowly and Indigenous leaders say the conservation target must include Indigenous rights and inclusion for a successful final agreement, pointing to serious human rights violations and land expropriations as one potential outcome of an agreement without Indigenous input. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania, Kenya, Nepal and India have become flashpoint cases of people displaced to create protected areas, with large conservation NGOs such as the World Wildlife Fund and Wildlife Conservation Society linked to human rights abuses including group rape and killings. Valérie Courtois of the Innu community of Mashteutiatsh in Quebec, Canada, and director of the Indigenous Leadership Initiative at COP15 in Montreal. Image by UN Biodiversity via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Many scientists, and some governments, say the best way to meet the 30×30 goal involves working with Indigenous communities to expand formal protected areas on their lands. Recommendations include the recognition of ownership,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

