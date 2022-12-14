HSBC to end funding for new oil and gas fields

From BBC
Published2 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
HSBC has announced it will stop financing new oil and gas fields, as part of its efforts to drive down global greenhouse gas emissions.
Environment groups said the move sends “a strong signal” to fossil fuel giants that investment is waning.
Europe’s largest bank said it made the decision after receiving advice from international energy experts.
It comes following previous criticism of HSBC for funding oil and gas projects despite its green pledges.
Jeanne Martin, head of the banking programme at ShareAction, a charity that campaigns for reducing investment for fossil fuels like oil and gas, said: “HSBC’s announcement sends a strong signal to fossil fuel giants and governments that banks’ appetite for financing new oil and gas fields is diminishing.”
The charity called on other banks to follow suit – saying this move sets a “a new minimum level of ambition” for the sector.
In 2020, HSBC made a pledge to be “net zero” – which means not adding to greenhouse gases already in the atmosphere – and investing up to $1 trillion (£806bn) in clean energy.
However, the bank came under criticism earlier this year when it was revealed it had invested an estimated $8.7bn (£6.4bn) into new oil and gas in 2021, according to ShareAction.
In the update to its energy policy, the bank said the decision had been made “follow[ing] consultation with leading scientific and international bodies” who had estimated that current oil and gas fields would meet any demand in 2050