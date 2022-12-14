In Brazil’s agricultural heartland, rivers run dry as monoculture advances

NAVIRAÍ, Brazil — The red earth is dusty and cracked, parched from weeks without rain. Fields planted with neat rows of corn stretch for miles across this part of Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil’s agricultural heartland. Tucked amid the cornstalks swaying in the wind, a sign points the way to the Várzeas do Rio Ivinhema, a sprawling reserve that’s home to one of the region’s last slices of forest. The reserve spans 73,000 hectares (180,000 acres), straddling the municipalities of Naviraí, Taquarussu and Jateí. In the middle of the park, manager Reginaldo Oliveira stands knee-deep in a grassy patch of land and tugs at the vegetation. Squinting in the burning mid-morning sun, he looks out at a swamp drying up in the distance. “This here is normally all flooded,” says Oliveira, who has managed the park for the past nine years. “In the last two years, we’ve been able to reach places we could never reach before. The lagoons have retreated, some by more than 10 meters [33 feet].” Várzeas do Rio Ivinhema State Park, nestled in the Paraná River Basin, was established more than , in a bid to preserve a maze of lagoons, marshlands and submerged forests that has mostly disappeared from this corner of Mato Grosso do Sul. The reserve is a refuge for wildlife, home to hundreds of species, some of which, like the jaguar (Panthera onca) and the Pantanal deer (Blastocerus dichotomus), are in other regions. But this lush oasis is now on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

