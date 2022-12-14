Lianas affect forest carbon uptake differently by region, study shows

Viewed from above, tropical rainforests look like a blanket of trees, branches extending skyward and leaves fanning out in all directions. But in addition to the trees, up to 40% of the visible foliage can come from a separate group of plants: woody vines called lianas. Rooted in the soil, lianas use the architecture of trees as an energy-efficient way to wind their way up into the canopy, fiercely competing with trees for essential resources like water, nutrients and sunlight. Scientists have long known that the presence of lianas can impede tree growth and diminish the carbon uptake and storage of tropical rainforests. Recent studies have also revealed that lianas thrive under the warmer, drier conditions wrought by climate change and within increasingly ubiquitous forest patches disturbed by human fragmentation and logging. As a result, the impact of lianas on the global carbon cycle is set to intensify as they grow in abundance around the world. “Lianas store less carbon than trees, mainly because they have a more extensive leaf canopy and less woody tissue because they use the trees for support [rather] than putting a lot of carbon into their own supportive stems,” Catherine Waite, a research associate at the University of the Sunshine Coast, Australia, told Mongabay. Lianas twisting through the forest canopy in Danum Valley, Malaysian Borneo. Photo courtesy of Catherine Waite Waite is the lead author of a new study that indicates lianas might influence forest structure in fundamentally distinct ways in different parts of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

