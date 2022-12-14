Sulawesi hydropower dam could flood important archaeological sites

KALUMPANG, Indonesia — In January, as representatives of a hydropower company explained their plan to dam the river near his home, Kasman wondered if he was staring at annihilation. Kasman is the head of the village deliberation body in Kalumpang, a village on the Karama River in western Sulawesi, one of Indonesia’s biggest islands. Jakarta-based PT DND Hydro Ecopower wants to harness its fast-flowing waters as part of a 190-megawatt clean energy project meant to help wean the nation off coal. As the pitchmen assured locals that the reservoir formed by the dam would not inundate their village, Kasman wasn’t convinced. “How do we know they can be believed?” he told Mongabay. Indonesia runs on coal. The fossil fuel accounts for 63% of the energy mix in the archipelagic Southeast Asian nation, whose 275 million people make it the world’s fourth-most populous country. To reduce Indonesia’s reliance on coal, President Joko Widodo urged business leaders to develop hydropower, taking advantage of the some 4,400 big and medium rivers dotted throughout the country’s thousands of islands. But while hydroelectric dams can help cut carbon emissions, they have also displaced tens of millions of people worldwide, submerging huge areas of land and forcing rural communities to pick up and relocate. A settlement near the Karama River. People living near the river have been assured their homes won’t be inundated if a planned hydroelectric dam is built, but not all residentsare convinced, fearing they will lose land and possibly even their homes if…This article was originally published on Mongabay

