Trafficking and habitat loss spell doom for Bangladesh’s western hoolock gibbons

DHAKA — On Oct. 8 this year, police in Bangladesh recovered an endangered western hoolock gibbon from a passenger bus in the Chunati area of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway. They also arrested two suspected wildlife traffickers, who were later convicted in court and sentenced to a year in prison and fined 10,000 taka ($97) each. The hoolock gibbon (Hoolock hoolock) had been captured from the forests of the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT). And it wasn't the first of its species rescued from the trafficking trade. On Sept. 26 last year, police recovered a baby hoolock gibbon from another bus, this one on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Comilla. Bangladesh's Wildlife Conservation and Security Act 2012 prohibits the sale, purchase, import or export of wildlife. This includes western hoolock gibbons, an ape species that's native to northeastern India, Bangladesh, and western Myanmar. On the IUNC Red List, the species is categorized as endangered. The Bangladesh population of the gibbon, however, is considered critically endangered, confined to just a few viable habitats and highly vulnerable to the loss of that habitat and to poaching. Ongoing human encroachment into the forests that the gibbons rely on has fragmented their populations, cutting them off from other groups. Small populations of less than 10 individuals are in particular danger of going locally extinct. Ongoing human encroachment into the forests of Bangladesh that the western hoolock gibbons rely on has fragmented their populations, cutting them off from other groups. Image courtesy of Sabit Hasan.

