Wildfires are climbing up the snowiest mountains of the western U.S.

In the western United States, natural periods of fire and snow are cyclical. The summer brings wildfire season, and the winter brings ski season. But as the globe warms, these cycles have become erratic and less reliable, with dramatic impacts on the region’s vital water supply. Now, researchers have shown that severe wildfires are diminishing many snowpacks on mountain slopes by leaving them exposed to sun and soot, according to a recent study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. As those winter blankets shrink, the communities that rely on the mountains as both a source of water and recreation are facing deeper droughts – and higher fire risks. “We’re seeing that these fires are hotter and larger, and they’re having a bigger impact on our water resources and water availability,” said Steven Fassnacht, a snow hydrologist at Colorado State University and co-author of the study. Western US snow and fire summaries showing fire boundaries from Monitoring Trends in Burn Severity (MTBS) 1984–2019, and National Interagency Fire Center 2020. The black circle indicates the 2020 Cameron Peak Fire and East Troublesome Fire. (Credit: Stephanie Kampf and Daniel McGrath/Colorado State University) Wildfires are particularly increasing in the snowiest parts of the western U.S. In 2020, for example, more than 4 million hectares burned during the summer and fall, casting a smoky haze over the region. The new study focused on three fires that scarred the southern Rocky Mountains in 2020. The blazes raged in the “late snow zone,” where…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay