Amazon-produced cacao offers climate solutions

Two hours by boat from Belém, the state capital of Pará in Brazil, in the small village of Acará-Açu, wood houses rise on thin piles on the banks of the Acará River. This community has lived for decades on subsistence farming, mostly beans and manioc. Cacao was growing wildly in their gardens, but they didn’t use it commercially. “It all changed with the arrival of De Mendes,” says Zeno Gemaque, a carpenter-turned-cacao entrepreneur, who is now a supplier for De Mendes, one of Brazil’s artisan chocolate makers that use native cacao. His sister, Luciene, had left the village to find opportunities elsewhere but came back after a few years and opened the first local chocolate factory, run entirely by women. Brazil is the world’s seventh biggest producer of cacao, with Pará being the country’s top producing state (233,000 tons of cacao produced only in April 2022). Over 90% of the cacao there comes from small and medium-sized family farms that generally grow the bean within agroforestry systems. Using agroforestry helps maintain soil fertility, increases biodiversity and is also lucrative for farmers, as smallholders can earn up to six times more from agroforestry cacao than from cattle ranching. “It [cacao] requires a smaller area to generate an equal amount of profit,” says Adriano Venturieri, researcher at Embrapa, the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation. The riverside property of Zeno and Luciene Gemaque’s family brings together native forest, crops grown using agroforestry, and a local chocolate production factory. The land shows no signs of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

