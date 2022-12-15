Biodiversity: Row over funding threatens to stall talks

From BBC
Countries have pledged new funds to restore nature as biodiversity talks reach a crunch point over finance.
Leaders are meeting in Montreal to try to agree a roadmap for reversing nature loss.
Progress has stalled amid disagreement on how to fund conservation efforts in poorer countries.
It’s hoped the new commitments will provide momentum for an agreement on protecting a third of the planet for nature.
But environmental groups have warned that political will must be turned into concrete agreement if the talks are to succeed.
The announcements came on the first day of high-level talks by ministers at the UN biodiversity summit, COP 15.
The conference is into its second week but progress has been slow with rows over finance and little sign of compromise.
The UK government has promised nearly £30m to help developing countries to reach the goal of setting aside a third of the planet for nature.
It is also giving £5m to support biodiversity projects in the British overseas territories.
Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “A healthy and thriving natural environment underpins the social and economic prosperity of our livelihoods, which is why it is pivotal for the international community to put nature on the road to recovery.”
The conservation projects range from supporting endangered sea turtles on the