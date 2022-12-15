Bright, unique colors can put tropical songbirds at greater risk

Azure, cyan and chartreuse green — these feather colors dazzle birdwatchers and motivate conservationists to protect songbirds. But those hues also make other people want to own them. Extinction and the international pet trade are more likely to threaten songbirds if they’re uniquely colored, according to a recent study published in Current Biology. “We knew that aesthetics is something that obviously drives trade, but it’s hard to study,” said lead author Rebecca Senior, a conservation biologist at Durham University in the U.K. “So, it just hadn’t really been done much before.” Photo caption: A yellow-headed blackbird (Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus). Yellow is common in illegally traded birds. Photo: Ben Lerner. Senior and her colleagues compared three datasets measuring bird color, global wildlife trade and extinction risk from the IUCN Red List. Their analysis suggests that almost 500 strikingly colored and related bird species are at risk of future trade. Generally, as heavily traded species become rarer and harder to find, people switch to similar, related species, Senior said. “If you understand what drives trade, then you can kind of predict what is going to happen in the future,” Senior said. Global fascination with tropical bird plumage dates back more than a century. In 1891, for example, British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace wrote that “the number of brilliantly-coloured birds in almost every part of the tropics is very great….” But it took until 2022 for Senior and her team to confirm this by comparing plumage colorations among 5,358 perching bird species globally. Their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay