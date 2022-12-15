Climate boss Carney's firm linked with deforestation

From BBC
Published2 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
UN Climate envoy and ex-Bank of England boss Mark Carney’s firm sold farms in Brazil linked to deforestation claims.
The move comes despite his call on owners to fix rather than sell climate-damaging assets.
Canadian giant Brookfield deforested 9,000 hectares of the important Cerrado savanna region, according to analysis by campaign group Global Witness.
Brookfield said it decided to sell several years ago and it’s working on ways to retire damaging investments.
Before the end of his term as Governor of the Bank of England, the Canadian banker Mark Carney began to establish a new role as one of the world’s leading advocates for action to tackle climate change.
He was appointed UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance in 2019, and in 2021 he helped to launch the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a vast coalition of more than 500 financial institutions working on ways to decarbonise the economy.
He also has a lower-profile job. In 2020 he joined Brookfield, one of Canada’s largest businesses, with over $700bn (£5.8bn) of assets under management.
These range from energy and infrastructure to real estate and even music – it recently bought the rights to a number of Whitney Houston songs.
Mr Carney started as vice chair and environmental transition lead, and this month he was made chair of the asset management arm of the firm.
Among Brookfield’s collection of assets was 267,000 hectares in Brazil, producing soybeans, sugar, corn and cattle –