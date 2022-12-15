Dalian Ocean Fishing, subject of Mongabay probe, now sanctioned by U.S.

The United States has sanctioned Chinese individuals and companies allegedly involved in human rights abuses and fishing violations while operating in other countries’ or international waters. On Dec. 9, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the sanctions targeting two individuals, Li Zhenyu and Xinrong Zhuo, and various companies, including Dalian Ocean Fishing Co., Ltd. (DOF), Nasdaq-listed Pingtan Marine Enterprise, Ltd. and eight firms affiliated with Pingtan. It also identified 157 Chinese-flagged fishing vessels linked to these companies. The department reported numerous instances of abusive labor conditions and illegal fishing practices, including unlawful shark finning, on many vessels operating within the sanctioned companies’ networks. Li Zhenyu (second from right), who has reportedly served as president of the ocean fisheries branch of the Dalian Marine Fisheries Association. “Treasury condemns the practices of those sanctioned today, which often involve the abuse of human rights, undermine fundamental labor and environmental standards, and harm the economic prospects of local populations in the Indo-Pacific,” Brian E. Nelson, the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in the statement announcing the sanctions. “These designations demonstrate how seriously we take the problem of illicit fishing and our commitment to holding the perpetrators of serious human rights abuses to account.” These sanctions follow two Mongabay-led investigations of DOF, a company that has claimed to be China’s largest supplier of sashimi-grade tuna to Japan. In September 2021, Mongabay, Tansa and the Environmental Reporting Collective revealed that migrant workers on more than a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

